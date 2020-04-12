Pee Dee foster agency in desperate need of more recruiters and foster parents due to Covid-19

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Foster agencies in South Carolina are facing some challenges amid covid-19. Director of DSS (Department of Social Services) Micheal Leach, says there’s always a need of more foster parents and recruiters but especially in a time like this.

“It’s been a challenge because of the policy and procedures everything we’ve pretty much had to change overnight.” Leach says DSS has seen a 45 percent decrease in referals meaning they are experiencing low calls in suspected abuse and neglect.

“That’s alarming because we know abuse continues and that during this time people are stressed,”says Leach.

Although they may have some concerns Leach says the foster care department is still running as usual by facilitating activities via Zoom, Skype and Facetime.

April Lyerly says one part of her job is to go inside homes and conduct inspections and fill out paper work but now the staff at Lutheran Services is also reaching out to other staff members and foster families virtually.

“I just did a home study via zoom which was a brand new world for us in licensing at Lutheran,” says Lyerly.

“We’re mailing packets…we’re emailing packets. That seems to work really well and we don’t have that face-to-face or hand-to-hand contact there so you’re eliminating the spread of this so we’re making it work,” says Lyerly.

Click the link below to find more info on how you can become the next recruiter or foster parent with Lutheran Services Carolinas.