Pee Dee man partners with F1S to provide free meals to the community

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic there has been a lot of different ways to help families in need. Tim Waters was born and raised in Florence and he says he soon realized after the pandemic that the community was in need of nutrition.

“I know the food insecurities in this area. I know what it’s like when you have 15 convientant stores but you can’t get a tomato or an onion or a bell pepper so I know that these kids aren’t going to be able to come and get those meals.”

So he partnered with Florence One Schools to facilitate these meals.

“This is the brainchild of Dr. O’Malley. He has done some innovative things and this is an innovative way.”

This 7-day meals on wheels is equipped with food like bread, carrots and more. There’s even a menu to go along with it that parents can prepare with their kids.

Waters is working to build a supermarket in Downtown Florence. He says it’s much deeper than just giving away free meals.

“I’m just showing them that you have to give back and for me it just makes me feel with pride to know that,” Water says.

Water says in order for to receive a box you must have a child present in the vehicle. The Meals on Wheels are set for every Friday at 1pm until September 3rd at 1311 Oakland Avenue in Florence.