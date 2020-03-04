Pee Dee team wins 17th annual Palmetto Regional robotics competition

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A local Pee Dee team has won the 17th Annual Palmetto Regional first Robotics competition at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

There were 63 teams from eight states competing last Saturday. The team was invited to participate in the World Championship competition in Houston, TX in April.

This team has never won before. The students from Florence area high schools spent over 90 hours in the last few months building and programming the robot while keeping up with their classwork and raising money to fund activities.

The first Robotics Competition is a multinational competition that teams professionals and young people together to solve an engineering design problem in an intense and competitive way. Each year the competition reaches more than 80,000 students on over 3,500 teams in competitions held across the USA and in other parts of the world. The competitions are high-tech spectator sporting events, the result of lots of focused brainstorming, real-world teamwork, dedicated mentoring, project timelines, and deadlines.