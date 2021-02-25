1 arrested in connection with Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man remained in the Marlboro County Detention Center Thursday morning after being arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

Cody Erwin was arguing with the victim inside a vehicle on Feb. 19 outside of the Marlboro Court Apartments in Bennettsville before the victim was shot, according to a social media post from the Bennettsville Police Department. The victim tried to convince Erwin to stay in the vehicle when Erwin left it, the victim attempted to restrain him and Erwin’s gun went off, shooting the victim in the neck.

Erwin’s gun has not been found, according to police. Video footage shows Erwin leaving the area, and then returning before police arrived.

He has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, unlawful carry of a pistol, breach of peace of an aggravated nature and for the obstruction of justice.

He was awaiting a bond hearing, as of Thursday morning.