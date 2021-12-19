1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash on Highway 301 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 301 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Sgt. Sonny Collins said the crash happened about 2:40 p.m. near Kentyre Road. A Toyota Avalon going north on Highway 301 and a 2016 GMC pickup traveling south collided head-on, killing the driver of the pickup, who was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.

The driver of the Avalon was taken to the hospital, but no information was immediately available on that person’s injuries. SCHP is investigating the crash.

Count on News13 for updates.