Coroner ID’s woman killed after SUV hits tree in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured after a car hit a tree Saturday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the woman killed as Robin Nichole Knotts, of Lamar.

The crash happened at 9:12 p.m. on South Sansbury Road near Oak Stump Road, according to troopers.

A 2008 GMC SUV was traveling north on South Sansbury Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Knotts was in the front passenger seat, troopers said. The driver and a passenger in the backseat were taken to a hospital. No one in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

