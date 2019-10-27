1 dead, 2 injured in early morning Florence Co. crash

UPDATE: The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Sunday morning’s deadly crash on Highway 378 in Hannah.

Damien Anreco Epps, 27, of Lake City, was killed in the wreck, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutken.

Epps was the passenger of the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One has died and two others were injured in an early Sunday morning crash in Florence County.

The crash happened on Hwy. 378 near Treehaven Road, at 2:55 a.m.

According to Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was headed east on the highway when it collided with a car going down the wrong side of the road.

The driver of both vehicles were taken to a hospital for injuries. The passenger in the car died.

This crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

