1 dead 3 hurt after car crashes into disabled pickup in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was killed and three other injured late Saturday night in Florence County when a car crashed into a pickup truck that was disabled after an earlier crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. when the car traveling north on Cale Yarborough Highway near Cartersville Highway hit the pickup, Lance Cpl. Nike Pye said.

The person who died was one of three people outside the truck at the time of the crash, Pye said. The other two people and the driver of the car were taken to a local hospital, he said.

No information was immediately available about the earlier crash or the conditions of the three people hurt in the second crash.

The South Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation team, known as MAIT, are investigating. Count on News13 for updates.