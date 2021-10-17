1 dead after pickup overturns on Highway 403 in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Sunday morning when a pickup truck overturned on Highway 403 in Darlington County, authorities said.

The crash happened about 5:40 a.m. near Andrews Mills Road, and the truck was the only vehicle involved, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee said the Ford F-350 pickup was traveling south on Highway 403 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, causing the truck to go off the left side of the road and overturned, Lee said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck in the crash, Lee said.

SCHP is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.