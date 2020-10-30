1 dead, four injured after a pickup crash in Timmonsville

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – One person died after a pickup ran off the road in Florence County and overturned, according to highway patrol.

Four other occupants in the pickup were transported to a local hospital, Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on Creek Road in the Timmonsville community of Florence County just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

A Chevrolet pickup traveling on Creek Roadran off the road and overturned, Collins said.

None of the occupants was wearing a seatbelt.

This is the second deadly crash in Florence County on Thursday involving a pickup that ran off the road and overturned. One other person died when they crashed on Morris Street near Country Club Road just after 3 p.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Both of these wrecks are under investigation.

