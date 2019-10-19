1 dead in early morning motorcycle crash in Florence

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly-crash_281293

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One is dead after an early-morning motorcycle crash on John Paul Jones Road in Florence County.

It happened at 4:10 Saturday morning after the motorcycle was traveling from U.S. 52 to John Paul Jones Road.

The driver was transported to MUSC Florence and subsequently died from injuries.

This is under investigation, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Judd Jones.

Count on News13 for updates as we learn them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: