1 dead in early morning motorcycle crash in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One is dead after an early-morning motorcycle crash on John Paul Jones Road in Florence County.

It happened at 4:10 Saturday morning after the motorcycle was traveling from U.S. 52 to John Paul Jones Road.

The driver was transported to MUSC Florence and subsequently died from injuries.

This is under investigation, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Judd Jones.

