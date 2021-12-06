1 dead in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after their vehicle hit several trees and caught fire, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 20 near mile marker 139, according to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Jones said the driver was in a Toyota Camry driving east when they went off the road to the left, overcorrected and then drove off the road to the right.

The driver was dead when authorities arrived, according to Jones.

Their identity has not been released.

