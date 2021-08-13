1 dead in Florence County crash involving a tractor-trailer

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday in Florence County.

The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on S.C. 327 and Woodville Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Honda Civic was crossing S.C. 327 to Woodville Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a tractor-trailer, according to Lee. The driver of the Honda was killed.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

