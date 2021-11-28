1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Dillon

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 12:40 a.m. on Bunker Hill Road near West Main Street in the Dillon area, according to troopers. A 2005 Ford sedan ran off the road and overturned after hitting a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash, troopers said.

The name of the person killed has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.