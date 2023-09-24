WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was injured during a Saturday morning hunting accident in Williamsburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said its officers responded to a hunting accident around 10:00 a.m., and that one individual was taken to a hospital.

SCDNR officials later told News 2 that the individual had been shot in the abdomen with one buckshot pellet. They are in stable condition and expected to recover.

The hunting accident is under investigation. No other details were provided.