1 killed, 1 injured in crash on West Camp Branch Road in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County, authorities said.

The crash happened about 12:20 p.m. on West Camp Branch Road near Highway 52 when a 2011 Honda sedan crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to Master Trooper Brian of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Honda died in the crash and the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital, Lee said. The Honda was traveling west and the truck was going east, he said.

No other information was immediately available.