1 killed, 1 injured in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person was injured Friday after a crash in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on SC 51 near Carnell Drive, troopers said.

A 2015 Toyota RAV4 was traveling North on SC 51 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Kia four-door head on, troopers said. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital with injuries. Their injuries are unknown.

