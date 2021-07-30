1 killed, 1 injured in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person was injured Friday after a crash in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on SC 51 near Carnell Drive, troopers said.
Be the first to get breaking news alerts by downloading the free News13 mobile app!
Click here to download on iOS >>>
Click here to download on Android >>>
A 2015 Toyota RAV4 was traveling North on SC 51 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Kia four-door head on, troopers said. The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
The driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital with injuries. Their injuries are unknown.
Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.