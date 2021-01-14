1 killed, 2 injured after car hits tree in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two people were injured Thursday afternoon when a car hit a tree in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. on Mount Calvary Road near Black Oak Place, troopers said. A silver four-door car was traveling east on Mount Calvary Road when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Three people were in the car at the time of the crash. Two people were ejected and the driver was killed, troopers said. Two people were taken to a hospital. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

