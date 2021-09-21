1 killed after exiting car following crash on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed after being hit by a car Tuesday morning on I-95 in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Dodge charger ran off the road at about 4:30 a.m. near mile-marker 170 when they ran off the road and crashed into a barrier. The driver got out of the car to notify law enforcement and was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe trying to avoid the initial crash, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash, troopers said. The driver of the Tahoe was uninjured. The identity of the person killed has not been released.