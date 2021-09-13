1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:25 p.m. on South Charleston Road near Long Marsh Road, according to troopers. That’s east of the City of Darlington and north of the City of Florence.

A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on South Charleston Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line. The Malibu was then hit by a Chevrolet SUV, troopers said. The driver of the Malibu was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.