1 killed in Christmas Eve morning crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Christmas Eve morning in a crash in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 4:40 a.m., a 2003 Chevrolet was traveling south on Old River Road near Seven Mile Road when it ran off the road to the left and overturned, troopers said. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car and killed.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.