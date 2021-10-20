1 person hurt, 1 arrested in shooting on Dixie Street in Florence, police say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was wounded and another person arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Florence, police said.

Capt. Mike Brandt said officers responded about 2:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Dixie Street. They were able to “render aid until the victim could be transported to the hospital by EMS,” he said. The person’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Brandt said.

The suspect, Ra’Shawn McCrae, was arrested without incident near the scene a short time after the shooting, according to Brandt. Police also charged him with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

McCrae was taken to the Florence County Detention Center. No other information was immediately available about the incident.

