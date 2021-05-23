1 person killed in crash on State Park Road in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was killed early Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Dillon County, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee died in the crash about 1 a.m. on State Park Road, Jones said. It happened as the vehicle was traveling south and the driver went off the right side of the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go off the left side of the road and hit a tree, Jones said.

The driver, who hasn’t been identified, was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said. The SCHP continues to investigate the crash. Count on News13 for updates.