1 person killed when pickup crashes on Highway 378, goes into river in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed late Friday night when a pickup truck crashed and went into a river near the Florence and Marion County line, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. on Highway 378, about 4 miles north of Johnsonville, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

A 2013 Ford F-150 was headed east on Highway 378 when it went off the road and hit several trees before going into a river, Tidwell said. The person who died has not been identified, and no other information was immediately available.

