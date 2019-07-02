1 taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Florence County

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Florence County.

Crews responded to the crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the 3000 block of South Irby Street around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Chief Richard Collins, with the Howe Springs Fire Department.

The operator of the motorcycle landed in the grass as a result of the crash, and was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No one in the car was injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Florence County EMS also responded.

