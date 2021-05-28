$1,000 winning lottery ticket turns into $100,000 for Mullins woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A Mullins lottery player was happy with a $1,000 win. Then her son looked at the ticket and said she won $100,000.

“I was ecstatic,” the mother told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winner says her son asked to see what a $1,000 winning ticket looked like, and she obliged handing over her Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword scratch-off. He recognized her prize was 100 times bigger and pointed out the $100,000 prize for matching 11 words on her crossword-style ticket.

The Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket that she paid $3 for at Lotto Palace at 526 S. Park St. in Mullins was the last top prize winner in the game. Odds of her finding it were 1 in 600,000.