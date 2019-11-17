12 women, 1 correctional officer baptized at W. Glenn Detention Center in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WTBW) – Twelve women inmates and a correctional officer at the W. Glenn Detention Center are now baptized.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Sunday evening to share the news.

Pastors Gerald Johnson, Ray Taylor and Dominick McPhail along with Evangelist Allison Days and musician Jamie Brown were at the ceremony Saturday.

In October, the jail held a ceremony to baptize 18 men there.

“Jail doesn’t have to be the end,” officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post last month. “It can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever.”