150 new jobs coming to Florence with $11M expansion of Performance Foods

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A $11 million investment will create 150 new jobs in Florence County, according to information announced Thursday from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

Performance Foodservice, a division of Performance Food Group, will expand its operations in the county. The company has more than 60 locations nationwide and delivers more than 200,000 food and food-related products to 125,000 locations.

The expansion will be located at 2801 Alex Lee Blvd in Florence. It is expected to be complete in mid 2022.

The county was given a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to help with costs for the project, according to the announcement. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development also approved job development credits for the expansion.