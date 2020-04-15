Deputies: 16-year-old shot by someone in vehicle in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was shot by someone in a vehicle in Florence County around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The 16-year-old was shot in the foot on S Canal Dr., just south of the City of Florence, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Glen Kirby said.

No other information is available at this time. News13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Count on News13 for updates as we confirm more information.

