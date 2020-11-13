1,600 Florence One Schools students to transition to 5-day schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 1,600 Florence One Schools students will transition to a five-day schedule beginning Nov. 30.

The parents of those students expressed their desire to do so in a survey. Social distancing will still be observed.

Some classes had to be rescheduled, and some had to be moved to larger areas. In certain schools, not everyone could be accommodated for the new schedule.

All of the students going to the five-day schedule are students on the A/B schedule. Other students will remain on the A/B schedule or in virtual learning.