17 inches of snow in Florence? Here’s when it happened

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Say it ain’t snow!

It has snowed more than 50 times in Florence since 1948, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Those storms created 133 inches of snowfall, with the most falling in the 1970s – at 38.1 inches.

The data indicates that it’s most likely for Florence to see snow in January, but that there’s been storms as late in the season as March.

Here are times when it has snow more than an inch in Florence since 1948, according to the National Weather Service:

Feb. 13, 1958

Snowfall: 2.8 inches

Dec. 11, 1958

Snowfall: 4.8 inches

March 2, 1960

Snowfall: 1 inch

March 11-12, 1960

Snowfall: 4.5 inches

Feb. 26, 1963

Snowfall: 1 inch

Jan. 30-31, 1965

Snowfall: 1.1 inches

Feb. 9, 1967

Snowfall: 3 inches

Jan. 25, 1968

Snowfall: 1 inch

Jan. 23, 1970

Snowfall: 2.5 inches

March 25, 1971

Snowfall: 2 inches

Jan. 8-9, 1973

Snowfall: 4 inches

Feb. 9-10, 1973

Snowfall: 17 inches

Dec. 17, 1973

Snowfall: 1.3 inches

Feb. 18, 1979

Snowfall: 11 inches

Feb. 6, 1980

Snowfall: 4.8 inches

March 2, 1980

Snowfall: 6.7 inches

Dec. 27, 1980

Snowfall: 1 inch

March 24, 1983

Snowfall: 2 inches

Jan. 26-27, 1987

Snowfall: 3.9 inches

Jan. 7, 1988

Snowfall: 9.9 inches

Feb. 23, 1989

Snowfall: 3.5 inches

Dec. 23-24, 1989

Snowfall: 4.3 inches

Jan. 19, 1992

Snowfall: 1.4 inches

Dec. 23, 1993

Snowfall: 1 inch

Jan. 24-25, 2000

Snowfall: 7 inches

Jan. 2-3, 2002

Snowfall: 4 inches

Jan. 23, 2003

Snowfall: 1.5 inches

Jan. 20, 2009

Snowfall: 1 inch

Feb. 4, 2009

Snowfall: 1.5 inches

Feb. 12-13, 2010

Snowfall: 3 inches

Dec. 26, 2010

Snowfall: 3 inches

Jan. 10-11, 2011

Snowfall: 3 inches

Feb. 16, 2013

Snowfall: 1.5 inches

Jan. 28-29, 2014

Snowfall: 2 inches

Feb. 11-13, 2014

Snowfall: 1.5 inches

Jan. 3-4, 2018

Snowfall: 2.5 inches