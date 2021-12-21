17 inches of snow in Florence? Here’s when it happened

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Say it ain’t snow!
It has snowed more than 50 times in Florence since 1948, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Those storms created 133 inches of snowfall, with the most falling in the 1970s – at 38.1 inches.
The data indicates that it’s most likely for Florence to see snow in January, but that there’s been storms as late in the season as March.
Here are times when it has snow more than an inch in Florence since 1948, according to the National Weather Service:
Feb. 13, 1958
Snowfall: 2.8 inches
Dec. 11, 1958
Snowfall: 4.8 inches
March 2, 1960
Snowfall: 1 inch
March 11-12, 1960
Snowfall: 4.5 inches
Feb. 26, 1963
Snowfall: 1 inch
Jan. 30-31, 1965
Snowfall: 1.1 inches
Feb. 9, 1967
Snowfall: 3 inches
Jan. 25, 1968
Snowfall: 1 inch
Jan. 23, 1970
Snowfall: 2.5 inches
March 25, 1971
Snowfall: 2 inches
Jan. 8-9, 1973
Snowfall: 4 inches
Feb. 9-10, 1973
Snowfall: 17 inches
Dec. 17, 1973
Snowfall: 1.3 inches
Feb. 18, 1979
Snowfall: 11 inches
Feb. 6, 1980
Snowfall: 4.8 inches
March 2, 1980
Snowfall: 6.7 inches
Dec. 27, 1980
Snowfall: 1 inch
March 24, 1983
Snowfall: 2 inches
Jan. 26-27, 1987
Snowfall: 3.9 inches
Jan. 7, 1988
Snowfall: 9.9 inches
Feb. 23, 1989
Snowfall: 3.5 inches
Dec. 23-24, 1989
Snowfall: 4.3 inches
Jan. 19, 1992
Snowfall: 1.4 inches
Dec. 23, 1993
Snowfall: 1 inch
Jan. 24-25, 2000
Snowfall: 7 inches
Jan. 2-3, 2002
Snowfall: 4 inches
Jan. 23, 2003
Snowfall: 1.5 inches
Jan. 20, 2009
Snowfall: 1 inch
Feb. 4, 2009
Snowfall: 1.5 inches
Feb. 12-13, 2010
Snowfall: 3 inches
Dec. 26, 2010
Snowfall: 3 inches
Jan. 10-11, 2011
Snowfall: 3 inches
Feb. 16, 2013
Snowfall: 1.5 inches
Jan. 28-29, 2014
Snowfall: 2 inches
Feb. 11-13, 2014
Snowfall: 1.5 inches
Jan. 3-4, 2018
Snowfall: 2.5 inches