18-wheeler on side on I-95 in Florence Co.; roadway blocked

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Crews are on scene of an 18-wheeler on its side on Interstate 95 in Florence County.
Crews are on scene along I-95 northbound near mile marker 166 for the incident, according to West Florence Fire-Rescue.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the roadway is blocked and no injuries were reported.
Count on News13 for updates.
