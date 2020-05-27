18-wheeler on side on I-95 in Florence Co.; roadway blocked

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Crews are on scene of an 18-wheeler on its side on Interstate 95 in Florence County.

Crews are on scene along I-95 northbound near mile marker 166 for the incident, according to West Florence Fire-Rescue.

Courtesy: West Florence Fire-Rescue Facebook

Courtesy: West Florence Fire-Rescue Facebook

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the roadway is blocked and no injuries were reported.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: