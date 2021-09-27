19-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting on Jody Road in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night on Jody Road in Florence.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Chandler Drayson Watson died in the shooting at the Stonehenge apartments. An autopsy is planned at the Medical University of South Carolina, von Lutcken said.

Authorities have not released additional information about the shooting. It is being investigated by the Florence County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Count on News13 for updates.