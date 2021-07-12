19-year-old with autism reported missing in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 19-year-old teenager with autism who has been missing since Friday.

Nicholas William Smith, 19, of Mullins, is approximately 5-foo-5 and weighs 135 pounds. He has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

He has high functioning autism and his family is very concerned, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Anyone with information about where he might be should call the sheriff’s office at 843-423-8399.

