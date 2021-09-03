2 dead after fiery crash involving tractor-trailer in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Friday after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 2:05 p.m. on Salem Road near Gravel Pit Road. A 2020 tractor-trailer was traveling south on Salem Road when a Dodge Durango SUV ignored a stop sign and was hit by the tractor-trailer.

The SUV caught on fire and both the passenger and driver were killed, according to troopers. Their identities have not been released.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.