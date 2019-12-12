2 dead in crash on Paper Mill Road in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two people are dead in a crash on Paper Mill Road and Timberwood Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Real-time Traffic website shows that troopers responded to a crash at that location just after 5:30 Wednesday night.

Troopers say only one vehicle, a 2004 Ford, was involved. The Ford was traveling southbound on Paper Mill Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned multiple times, throwing all occupants out of the vehicle.

Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. None of them were wearing a seat belt, according to troopers. Two of the occupants died and the two others were hospitalized.

It’s not clear at this time who the driver was but the investigation by Highway Patrol and its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) continues.

Count on News13 for updates once the Coroner releases the names of those killed.