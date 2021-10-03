2 Florence County officers remembered on 3rd anniversary of deadly shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Florence County law-enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in October 2018 are being remembered by friends, family members and colleagues on the anniversary of the deadly shooting.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner died after being shot on Oct. 3, 2018, in an ambush in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence.

They were among several officers who went to the home of Frederick Hopkins to investigate alleged criminal sexual conduct by Hopkins’ son, Seth. Five other officers were wounded in the attack.

Carraway is being remembered Sunday morning during a service at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Darlington. People are encouraged to wear black and blue to honor law enforcement.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office remembered the officers in a Facebook post that read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, with those who were wounded and those who gave their all during this tragic incident.”

The Hartsville Police Department also paid tribute to the fallen officers in a social media post.

“The Hartsville Police Department remembers October 3, 2018, as we listened to the events unfolding during the horrors of the Vintage Place shootings in Florence, South Carolina. We honor the memory of the officers that made the ultimate sacrifice, and our hearts are with the surviving officers, their families, and the terrified innocent neighbors. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner, may you Rest in Peace.”