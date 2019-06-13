2 high school students named 2019 recipients of Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship fund

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two students have been named recipients of the Sergeant Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship fund for 2019.

Gracie Epps, a student at Darlington High School, and Jayden Smith, a student at Wilson High School, were announced as recipients of the scholarship, according to the Florence Police Department.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler presented the award to Smith and Allison Carraway presented the award to Epps in a ceremony with family members and Florence police command staff.

Epps will attend Coastal Carolina University and major in Special Education.

Photo: Florence Police Department.

Smith will attend SC State University and major in Civil Engineering.

Photo: Florence Police Department.

“The scholarship was established in January of 2019 to honor the life of Sergeant Carraway and continue his passion for the advancement of youth in the Florence and Darlington communities,” a release from the FPD said. ” This need based scholarship will be awarded annually to one recipient from Florence County School Public High Schools and one recipient from Darlington County School Public High Schools. Scholarship awards are made payable to the recipient’s educational institution. “

Sgt. Carraway was killed on October 3, 2018 during a shooting in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood.