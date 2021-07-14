2 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Wednesday in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 11:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile-marker 179, troopers said. A 2019 Toyota 4Runner and a tractor trailer were both traveling south. The Toyota slowed down for traffic and was hit from behind by the tractor-trailer, troopers said.

Both vehicles ran off the side of the road and overturned, troopers said. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 29-year-old from Bakersfield, California, was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital for injuries.

One passenger in the Toyota, who was wearing a seatbelt, was flown to a hospital, according to troopers.

A second passenger and the driver of the Toyota were killed in the crash. Both of them were also wearing seatbelts, troopers said. Their identities have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.