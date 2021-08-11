2 people exposed to rabid cat in Marion County, DHEC says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were exposed to a rabid cat in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

DHEC said the cat was found in the area of Highway 76 and Lipscomb Road in Mullins. Both people who were exposed have been directed to their healthcare providers.

The cat was tested and confirmed to have rabies on Tuesday, according to DHEC.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said.

Anyone whose pet is found with unknown wounds is asked to contact the DHEC Aiken office at 803-642-1637 or the Florence office at 843-661-4825 during business hours, or 888-847-0902 (Option 2) after hours, according to DHEC.

A second rabid cat was also found in Greenville. Five people were exposed to that cat.