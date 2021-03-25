2 suspects wanted out of Darlington County detained in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two suspects wanted out of Darlington County were detained Thursday evening in Florence, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Nunn said Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist the U.S. Marshals Task Force after reports of suspects in the area of David H. McLeod Boulevard near I-95.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the charges, Nunn said.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson told News13 he will have information about the suspects and charges Friday morning.

Count on us for updates.