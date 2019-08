MCBEE, SC (WBTW) – A shooting in Chesterfield County has sent two people to the hospital.

Cpl. Lynsee Carroll, with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, tells News13 that two men have been shot in McBee and are at a local hospital receiving treatment.

No other details were given. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST NEWS: