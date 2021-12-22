2 tractor-trailers among 4 vehicles involved in deadly crash on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Florence County, authorities said.

The crash involving four vehicles — two of them tractor-trailers — happened about 4:20 a.m. near mile-marker 167 North, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee said a 2009 Chevrolet sedan stopped on I-95 was hit from behind by the two tractor-trailers and a 2021 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash, he said.

Other drivers were hurt in the crash, according to Lee, but he did not say how many people were hurt or give any information about their injuries.

Count on News13 for updates.