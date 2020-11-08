$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A lottery player in Florence won $200,000 in Friday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The lucky ticket was bought at the Quick Stop on Celebration Blvd. in Florence.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on November 6 for a prize of $100,000. Because the ticket holder ‘Powered-Up’ for an additional $1, the top prize was multiplied to $200,000.

More than 5,9000 ticket holders wil lwin prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Friday evening’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 4,300 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnnigs multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing the Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

