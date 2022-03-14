FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Sergeant Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for 2022.

This need-based scholarship was established in January of 2019 to honor the life and work of Sergeant Terrence Carraway, whose watch ended October 3, 2018. The joint effort by the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation and Florence Police Department is a commitment to the continuation of Terrence’s work with the youth in the Florence and Darlington area, to help them have a brighter future.

Students who are eligible to apply are from school districts in Florence and Darlington Counties, and will be selected from a comprehensive review of their application, high school transcripts, SAT/ACT scores and a 500-word essay.

Students must also demonstrate plans to attend an institution of higher learning, which may be a two year or a four-year college or vocational school.

Each student who is selected will receive $1,000, which will be made payable to the student’s educational institute. The deadline to apply is May 6.

Students who are interested in applying can visit the application form online here.