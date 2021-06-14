25-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with another vehicle in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 25-year-old Florence County man was killed Friday when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the county coroner.

Zachary John Braley of Effingham died in the crash on Freedom Boulevard near Gilbert Drive in Florence, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. The crash happened about 6:10 p.m.

No other information was available from authorities. The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates.