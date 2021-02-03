2nd person dies after shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON CO, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has died after a shooting just southeast of Hartsville in Darlington County.

Allen Stratton, 71, died Wednesday in a local hospital from injuries sustained in the incident, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Tiffany Cranford, 33, died at the scene Thursday night. The shooting happened on Memory Lane off of Swift Creek Road, southeast of Hartsville, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr.

The death has been ruled a homicide. No suspect has been identified by authorities.

Three people were shot, Hudson said. The condition of the third person is not available at this time.

SLED and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. No further information is available.