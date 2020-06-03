2nd person dies in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A second person has died after a crash in Marion County on Tuesday.

The crash happened on SC 41A near Davis Landing Coufg at 1:53 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. One person was pronounced dead on Tuesday as a result of the crash.

On Wednesday, Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said a second person was pronounced dead after they were airlifted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time.

