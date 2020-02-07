3 Darlington County School District principals to retire at end of school year

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Three principals in the Darlington County School District will retire at the end of the school year.

Dr. Karen Kinloch, Julie Mahn, and Kathy B. Gainey announced plans to retire when the current school year ends, according to the district.

Kinloch has served as the principal of St. John’s Elementary School since 2017. She joined the school as assistant principal in 2000 and previously worked as a computer lab activity teacher in North Carolina.

Mahan is currently the principal of West Hartsville Elementary School, which the district says is the same school she went to as a child. She has been with Darlington County School District for 30 years, having started her career as a kindergarten teacher at Lamar Elementary School.

Gainey is the current principal of Lamar High School and has worked with the district for nearly 28 years. She started at Hartsville Junior High School and in 1999, transferred to Lamar High School as a “coordinating teacher.” In 2001, she became the school’s assistant principal. In 2004, she was named the school’s interim principal and in 2005, became the principal.

“We are losing a tremendous amount of experience and leadership in these three principals, but we wish them the best in retirement,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said. “They represent nearly 100 years combined service in education and most of those to the children of Darlington County. We thank them for guiding generations of children and serving our communities.”

LATEST HEADLINES: