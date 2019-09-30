3 Florence 1 Schools students named semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three students in Florence 1 Schools have been named semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships.

Rebecca Liu, Saloman Campos-Rice, and Isabella Ouyang are senior in the International Baccalaureate Program at Wilson High Schools, according to Florence 1 Schools.

They were named semifinalists for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, which is “an honor that less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors achieve.”

Rebecca Liu (left), Saloman Campos-Rice (middle), Isabella Ouyang (right). (Photo: Florence 1 Schools)

“Nationwide, more than 16,000 seniors are competing in this prestigious national program which awards scholarships to academically talented students. In this high-stakes competition, these students will compete for 7,500 scholarships worth $31 million,” Florence 1 Schools said.

Finalists will be selected in February and winners will be announced “in the spring and summer.”

